POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A routine night out for dinner took a harrowing turn for a Pompano Beach couple when they were ambushed upon returning home, falling victim to an armed robbery that cost them more than $44,000 worth of belongings.

On Monday, Oct. 30, just after 10 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives responded to the incident at a residence in the 2600 block of Northeast Sixth Street in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, the husband and wife had returned home from dinner, opened their garage door and were confronted by an armed man as they entered.

According to BSO, the husband, upon opening his car door, was ambushed by an individual wielding a gun.

Described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black track pants, the suspect reportedly demanded the couple’s belongings, which included two iPhones, a Rolex and a purse containing a wallet with credit cards.

The armed criminal then fled towards the roadway, where a black sedan was waiting. The suspect escaped westbound toward North Federal Highway.

A composite sketch of the suspect has been released, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.