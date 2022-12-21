POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is on alert after an attempted kidnapping.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, three girls were approached by a man on a bicycle in the area of Northwest Nine Court in Pompano Beach, Sunday.

Investigators said two of the girls ran away, and the third kept walking until she saw that the man was following her.

Detectives said the subject tried to grab the girl by her hoodie, but she was able to escape.

“If you find yourself in a similar situation, just always run to a place of safety, call 911, report what happened, and always, always, always be aware of your surroundings,” said BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro.

Detectives continue to search for the man.

If you have any information on this attempted kidnapping, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

