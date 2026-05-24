POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The community in Pompano Beach honored a local resident who celebrated a historic birthday.

Mother Mae Jo Fulton turned 109-years-old in early May.

To celebrate, community members gathered at Apollo Park to launch a vibrant drive-by rally that featured decorated cars, sirens, and flashing lights.

Her message to the community is to keep on believing.

“A very, very good life, church, god and Christ,” said Fulton.

“This celebration is showing her the love and the respect that she’s always wanted, that she’s actually getting now, she gets to see it,” said Fulton’s daughter.

Fulton’s daughter said Fulton moved to Florida when she was just nine years old and has stayed in Pompano Beach ever since.

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