Pompano Beach church holds drive-in Easter service

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pastor in Pompano Beach took his Easter service outside for a drive-in celebration that aimed to keep parishioners safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of Christ Community Church sat in their cars to maintain social distancing on Sunday, as they listened to the service by tuning into a pre-set AM radio station.

The church choir also performed, singing hymns in observance of Jesus Christ’s resurrection.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.