HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young boy found wandering alone in Hollywood has been reunited with his family, police said.

According to officials, the boy, who says his name is Emmanuel, was found roaming the streets of Hollywood at 1201 South 19th Avenue at around 8:33 a.m., Wednesday.

He is approximately two years old.

Police confirmed that the boy’s family had been found just before 10 a.m. The Hollywood Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

