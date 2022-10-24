PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Pembroke Pines.
According to Pembroke Pines Police, 30-year-old Stephany Ramos left her home on foot along the 10300 block of Iris Court.
In a tweet, investigators said Ramos “made suicide threats.”
She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has pink and orange hair.
Ramos was last seen wearing a beige shirt and a floral skirt.
Police said she cannot swim.
Officials urge anyone with information on Ramos’s whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.
