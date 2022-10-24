PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 30-year-old Stephany Ramos left her home on foot along the 10300 block of Iris Court.

In a tweet, investigators said Ramos “made suicide threats.”

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has pink and orange hair.

Ramos was last seen wearing a beige shirt and a floral skirt.

Police said she cannot swim.

Officials urge anyone with information on Ramos’s whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.