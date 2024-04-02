PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have provided additional details about the killings of a woman and her 2-year-son that landed a husband and father behind bars on murder charges.

The crime scene tape at the home in Plantation’s Jacaranda Lakes neighborhood is gone, but the horror of what unfolded inside is coming to light.

Plantation Police on Monday released the arrest affidavit for 40-year-old Jean Carlos Aponte.

The suspect was last seen in court Sunday in a suicide prevention gown, after he was charged with premeditated first-degree murder for the deaths of his wife, Sara Ashley Gama, and their 2-year-old son Ethan.

“Mr. Aponte, I do find probable cause. I reviewed the paperwork this morning, two counts of premeditated murder of two individuals,” said Broward Circuit Court Judge Elijah Williams.

That probable cause comes from the details in the new report. It goes on to say that Gama suffered “twenty-eight (28) stab wounds,” killing her.

The report states Gama put up a fight. It says she had “defensive wounds on both hands.”

As for Ethan, who would have turned 3 in April, the report states he also suffered from “stab wounds,” and he also had “defensive injuries to his left hand.”

However, the report states that the toddler’s ultimate cause of death was “determined to be sharp force injury and drowning.”

Investigators said Gama’s father discovered the horrific scene. They said he found Gama lying in the kitchen not breathing and Aponte unconscious in the master bedroom.

But it was police who found Ethan face down in the swimming pool.

“He was a beautiful little boy, and I never heard anything,” said Gilda Howell, who knows the family. “They were – he was always outside. They played all the time; I was across the street with the kids all the time ’cause they would go back and forth. This is a very friendly – I’m sorry, I’m just so devastated.”

The report states officers found Aponte with a “faint pulse.” He was given Narcan because he appeared to be suffering from a narcotic overdose and taken to the hospital, where he now is set to face the consequences.

Meanwhile, neighbors are trying to process how a husband and father could commit such a crime.

“How does this happen? What happened?” said Howell.

The couple also had a newborn baby. Police said the infant was unharmed and is currently living with grandparents.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.