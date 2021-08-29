PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have provided new details in the fatal shooting of a man in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood that led to the arrest of his wife, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 57-year-old Michelle Gibb and her husband, Larry Gibb, were guests at the home along Northwest 106th Terrace, in the South Bridge community, where, police said, officers found his body, Friday night.

“They do not live within our city. They were actually visiting our city, staying with friends,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Adam Feiner during a news conference held Sunday.

The victim was described as a close-knit family friend with the husband and wife who own the South Bridge home.

Investigators said the Gibbs were left alone Friday morning.

“At one point in time, one of the homeowners returned home and contacted 911 because they observed their friend deceased within the home,” said Feiner.

Officers arrived to find Larry shot to death in a nursery at the home, with no sign of Michelle.

Earlier in the day, a neighbor’s Ring camera captured Michelle leaving the area, well before investigaters released a BOLO in search of the 57-year-old. Officers said she was possibly armed and mentally unstable.

The neighbor who provided her surveillance video to officers spoke with 7News on Saturday.

“You could see the woman just walking calmly with her backpack, in no rush, no running, just like she was doing her normal business like any neighbor. Pretty scary,” she said.

Police tracked Michelle down in a nearby hotel, Saturday evening.

“We established a line of communication with Michelle, and ultimately, after several hours, she agreed to surrender peacefully,” said Feiner.

Detectives said Michelle provided a statement that helped give way to the first-degree murder charge.

“I do know that the circumstances that led up to it were personal between the victim and the suspect, but the exact details are unknown at this point,” said Feiner.

The couple living in the Pembroke Pines home said Larry helped build the nursery where he was shot. It was a discovery that, the couple said, they wished their children did not have to see.

Michelle is being held at the Broward County Jail and is scheduled to face a judge later this week.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.