PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have provided new details in the fatal shooting of a man in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood that led to the arrest of his wife and a first-degree murder charge against her.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 57-year-old Michelle Gibb and her husband, Larry Gibb, were guests at a townhome home along Northwest 106th Terrace where, police said, officers found his body, Friday night.

“They do not live within our city. They were actually visiting our city, staying with friends,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Adam Feiner during a news conference held Sunday.

The victim was described as a close-knit family friend with the husband and wife who own the townhome.

“The victim and the suspect were in the process of moving from the Largo, Florida area to the Big Pine Key area and were temporarily staying in Pembroke Pines,” said Feiner.

Investigators said the Gibbs were left alone Friday morning.

“At one point in time, one of the homeowners returned home and contacted 911 because they observed their friend deceased within the home,” said Feiner.

Detectives said officers arrived to find Larry shot to death with a pillow draped over his head in a child’s bedroom, with no sign of Michelle.

“Larry Gibb was indeed shot by a firearm,” said Feiner.

The homeowners, who spoke to 7News off camera, said they’ve known the Gibbs for more than 25 years. They said Larry was their son’s godfather, and it was in the child’s bedroom where his body was found.

Earlier in the day, a neighbor’s Ring camera captured Michelle leaving the area, setting off a search for the 57-year-old who officers described as possibly armed and mentally unstable.

The neighbor who provided her surveillance video to officers spoke with 7News on Saturday.

“You could see the woman just walking calmly with her backpack, in no rush, no running, just like she was doing her normal business like any neighbor. Pretty scary,” she said.

Police tracked Michelle to a nearby hotel, Saturday evening.

“We established a line of communication with Michelle, and ultimately, after several hours, she agreed to surrender peacefully,” said Feiner. “Michelle Gibbs surrendered without incident and without any use of force because those members of the Crisis Response Team were able to de-escalate the situation.”

Detectives said Michelle provided a statement that helped give way to the first-degree murder charge.

“I do know that the circumstances that led up to it were personal between the victim and the suspect, but the exact details are unknown at this point,” said Feiner.

The homeowners said Larry helped build the nursery where he was shot. It was a discovery that, the couple said, they wished their children did not have to see.

Michelle is being held at the Broward County Jail and is scheduled to face a judge later Monday morning.

