Police: Video shows gunman in fatal shooting outside Fort Lauderdale convenience store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video showing the moments before and after a daytime shooting outside a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale that left a man dead, as they continue their search for the gunman.

Fort Lauderdale Police are reaching out to the public for information in connection with the Feb. 12 incident outside the business, located on Northwest 10th Terrace.

Officials identified the victim as 39-year-old Sheldon Daniels.

Police said the security video captured the shooter moments before and after he opened fire.

“This video shows a Black male dressed in all black exiting a vehicle, walking around the front of a business in the area,” said Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson Casey Liening.

Investigators said the actual shooting happened off camera. The video has no audio, but it shows people running for cover.

Seconds later, police said, the shooter is seen fleeing the scene.

“You do see him run back toward the vehicle, get in and quickly leave the area,” said Liening.

Police said the subject remains at large. They said their best chance to locate him might be the surveillance video.

“They’re hoping someone recognizes the way that he walks or the clothes that he’s wearing,” said Liening, “or maybe it’s someone that frequents the area, and they know who he is.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

