FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said that a young girl found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale has been reunited with her family.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the child, believed to be three or four years old, was found in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

The child, wearing a white shirt with flowers and no shoes, was discovered by concerned residents.

Officials said she appears to be in good health.

Police said the girl was reunited with her mother just before 5:45 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the girl is asked to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department immediately to help reunite her with her family at 954-828-5700.

