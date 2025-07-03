PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are trying to identify a woman who, they said, stole several pairs of sunglasses from a store in Pembroke Pines last month.

Surveillance video from the Pembroke Lakes Mall shows the subject trying on a pair of sunglasses inside the Sunglasses Hut on June 11.

The woman then appears to grab several more pairs and stuffs them into her bag before she leaves the store.

Detectives said she got away with $4,624 worth of sunglasses.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

