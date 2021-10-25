MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have revealed grisly new details about the killing of a Miramar High School senior at his apartment complex that led them to arrest three teens who, they said, had planned the crime over the course of a week.

Seventeen-year-old Andre Clemens, 17-year-old Christie Parisienne and 16-year-old Jaslyn Smith face felony charges of first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence in connection to the killing of 18-year-old Dwight Grant.

Investigators said Clemens was upset that Grant had hooked up with a friend of his, so he and the other two suspects made plans to come to the Sherman Circle apartment complex, where the victim lived.

Police said Parisienne called Grant on his cellphone to lure him into the stairwell, and once the victim came out of his unit, the suspects ambushed him and beat him for 31 minutes.

Investigators said Grant pleaded for his life and asked them to end the beating, and that’s when Clemens grabbed a sword and stabbed him in the neck before impaling him through his chest.

Police said the trio carried Grant’s body to some bushes about 30 feet from his apartment. His body was found there several days later.

Detectives said text messages between the suspects show them asking each other when the crime was going to be done.

The teens are being held in juvenile detention for the next three weeks. Their next court appearance has been set for Nov. 4.

It remains unclear whether or not they will be charged as adults. That decision will be up to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.