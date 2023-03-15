PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - On Wednesday, the Pembroke Pines Police Department took a 16-year-old into custody on felony charges related to a threatening text message sent regarding Charles W. Flanagan High School.

The teen sent a text message on Mar. 9 that was shared among students and included a disturbing statement, “Flanagans gonna get shoot up by magfag tomorrow,” alongside a photoshopped image of a cat holding a rifle.

In response to the alarming message, the school’s Threat Assessment Team was immediately activated, and the authorities identified the suspect as a former student of the school. After the police officers interviewed the suspect and his mother, authorities determined that the suspect was visiting relatives out of state when the text messages were reported.

The initial investigation revealed that there was no active threat to the high school campus. Parents and students were notified through the police department’s social media platforms and the school administration.

During the interview, the suspect revealed that “magfag” was the name of his cat and that the text messages were intended as a joke. However, when the suspect returned to Pembroke Pines, he was taken into custody and charged with Written Threats to Conduct a Mass Shooting.

Law enforcement officials want to emphasize that any threat made against a school, whether intended as a joke or a prank, will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. Such actions can result in arrest and charges. Therefore, parents are encouraged to talk with their children about the severe consequences of making any kind of threat toward a school campus, students, or staff.

The community is also encouraged to report any suspicious statements or threatening messages to the police department.

Local authorities are committed to maintaining the safety and security of our schools and communities and will not tolerate any behavior that endangers the lives of residents.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.