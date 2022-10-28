MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect believed to have robbed a bank in Margate has been taken into police custody.

Margate Police responded to the scene of a Wells Fargo located at 400 N. State Road 7, Friday afternoon.

The alleged robber initially took off in a black Toyota Prius. Police in unmarked cars and a Broward Sheriff’s Office chopper tracked the vehicle, which was last seen near State Road 7 south of Commercial Boulevard.

The vehicle was stopped on SR 7 near Oakland Park.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where police were seen surrounding the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

