FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating after a man was shot.

The shooting happened along Northwest 26th Avenue and 20th Street, Friday morning.

A witness told 7News that a father opened fire on his son.

The victim was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.