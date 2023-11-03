FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a student into custody who is accused of bringing a gun to a South Florida high school.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene at Dillard High School, located at 2501 NW 11th St, Friday morning.

According to police, at around 11:20 a.m. they were notified that a student potentially had a gun. When they found the student, they were not in possession of the gun, but after searching the school, officers found a firearm.

The student made no threats and was taken into custody.

Their identity has not been released or what charges they might face.

