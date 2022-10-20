FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person called Fort Lauderdale Police claiming to be at the station’s parking lot armed with a grenade.

Police began a sweep of their building located at 1300 West Broward Blvd. to search for the alleged caller, Thursday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where K-9 units were seen in the parking lot. An officer was also seen on the roof flying a drone.

The FLPD released the following statement that read, “FLPD is actively investigating a threat to the Fort Lauderdale Police Station at 1300 W Broward Blvd. At approximately 1:28 pm, we received a call from a male stating he was parked in the station parking lot. The male additionally stated that he had a grenade and that he wanted to shoot a police officer. This is an active scene. We have deployed multiple resources, and we are working to determine the credibility of this threat. At this time, we have not located the suspect. This is all of the currently available information and an update will be provided when available.”

The comolex was cleared, but nothing has been located.

