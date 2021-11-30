MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a suspected robber after, they said, he targeted two women inside a gated apartment complex in Miramar.

Twenty-year-old Isaiah Lee appeared in court on Tuesday.

According to investigators, he attempted to rob two women inside the Atlantico Rental Apartments, located near Southwest 43rd Street and 118th Lane, Monday.

Police said Lee pointed a gun at one woman and demanded her purse. She refused.

A couple minutes later, he was able to steal a second woman’s purse.

Officers were able to catch the suspect a short distance away.

Detectives Lee was driving a car that had been stolen out of Southwest Miami-Dade a few weeks ago.

Inside the car, police found items belonging to a number of people.

Detectives are working with other agencies to connect him to other crimes.

Lee is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.