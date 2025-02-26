FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who saw an officer-involved crash in Sunrise that led to one of their officers and a pedestrian being hospitalized is recounting the horror story he witnessed.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Diondre Noel said he was working nearby, in a parking lot on Sunset Strip, when he heard the initial fender bender, Tuesday night.

“You know, we laughed, because we’re like, ‘Hey, there’s no getting out of that,'” he said.

Investigators said 27-year-old Terence Eugene Powell Jr., hit the police cruiser as the officer was working an investigation.

The officer, identified as Thomas Yopps, stepped out of his car to assess the damage when, investigators said, Powell took aim at the officer and a female pedestrian with his car.

“Initially, we thought, like, he backed up to get out and drive away, but he goes straight for the cop, straight for the lady and hits both of them, sending them careening in the air,” said Noel. “So I’m thinking that maybe he passed out and stepped on the accelerator.”

Lauderhill Police, however, said it wasn’t a mistake, but rather a deliberate attack.

Dash camera video shows Powell as he turns around and tries to run over the officer and the pedestrian who had stopped to help. When he’s unsuccessful the first time, he tries again and then a third time before he sped away, according to police.

“He turns around and comes back again, hitting him, running over him. He goes flying back into a grouping of trees,” said Noel. “Fortunately, I think these trees saved him, because he was able to hide behind the grouping of trees while the guy continued his onslaught, essentially.”

The officer was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center along with the female pedestrian.

“This officer was critically injured, run over multiple times, has broken bones, has severe road rash all over body and is lucky be alive today,” said Rod Skirvin, President of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association.

Powell was stopped just a few miles down the road by responding police officers, and he was arrested.

In court Wednesday, Powell was argumentative with Broward Circuit Court Judge Corey Friedman as he asked for more time to look over the charges with his attorney.

“Sir, your attorney will be…” said Friedman.

“Why was I never given an opportunity, when I never even asked for a public attorney, to have my actual attorney here? He’s an attorney!” said Powell.

“Yes. Sir, please stop talking,” said Friedman.

Powell’s court appearance was delayed until Thursday afternoon.

Both victims are in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Hopefully he will recover, but he has a long road of recovery because of the extensive nature of his injuries,” said Skirvin.

What remains unclear is why Powell would do this. Noel said the suspect never rolled down his window and never said a word.

“Honestly, I didn’t believe it was happening at first. It was honestly very insane and a very traumatic thing to see,” he said.

Powell is behind bars at the Broward County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

