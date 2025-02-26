FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police provided an update on the officer-involved crash in Sunrise that led to one of their officers and a pedestrian being hospitalized.

Police said Wednesday that the suspect, 27-year-old Terence Eugene Powell Jr., hit the police cruiser as the officer was working an investigation, Tuesday night.

“The other night we had a horrific incident where someone decided they wanted to try to take the life of a law enforcement officer in Broward County,” said Rod Skirvin, President of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association.

Sunrise Police units responded to the 8200 block of Sunset Strip.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, stepped out of his car to assess the damage when, investigators said, Powell took aim at the officer with his car.

Dash camera video shows Powell as he turns around and tries to run over the officer and a pedestrian who had stopped to help. When he’s unsuccessful the first time, he tries again.

“This officer was critically injured, run over multiple times, has broken bones, has severe road rash all over body and is lucky be alive today,” said Skirvin.

Powell tried to run over the officer and the pedestrian a third time before he sped away, according to police.

He was stopped just a few miles down the road by responding police officers, and he was arrested.

In court Wednesday, Powell was argumentative with the judge as he asked for more time to look over the charges with his attorney.

“Sir, your attorney will be…” said Judge Corey Friedman.

“I can have my attorney right here. Is this a public attorney?” said Powell.

“Yes,” said Friedman.

His court appearance was delayed until Thursday afternoon.

The injured officer was rushed to the hospital along with the female pedestrian. Both are in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Hopefully he will recover, but he has a long road of recovery because of the extensive nature of his injuries,” said Skirvin.

Powell is behind bars at the Broward County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

