PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A man connected to a double shooting at a Hallandale Beach hotel was found dead in Plantation of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Plantation Police responded to the shooting along the 800 block of Cleary Boulevard, near Pine Island Road, at around 12:45 p.m., Wednesday.

According to investigators, the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force was tracking a homicide suspect in the Plantation area.

Working with Hallandale Beach Police, marshals saw the man getting into a rideshare vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Speaking during a news conference, Hallandale Police Capt. Pedro Abut described what happened next.

“He was observed getting into a vehicle, and as he drove off, task force officers, as well as detectives from the Hallandale Beach Police Department, attempted to stop the vehicle,” said Abut. “When the vehicle stopped, as officers, detectives, task [force] officers approached, when they reached the window of the car, the suspect is located deceased in the backseat of the vehicle of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Police confirmed that the man was wanted in connection to Monday’s double shooting in Hallandale Beach where, detectives said, he shot his ex-girlfriend and a man she was with.

“So many gunshots, maybe 10,” said a witness.

The woman died at the scene. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was listed in critical condition.

Police said all three people involved are in their early 20s. Detectives have not released their names, as they continue to investigate.

