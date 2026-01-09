HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital following a reported overnight shooting that led police to surround a high-rise in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police officers responded to the condominium building along the 2100 block of Van Buren Street, just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the patient to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment Their injury was not life-threatening.

Back at the high-rise, officers were seen with long guns drawn.

There is no word of an arrest as of 7 a.m., as police continue to investigate.

