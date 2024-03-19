SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Police are on the search for two subjects who, they said, stormed into a Neiman Marcus at Sawgrass Mills Mall, smashed a glass display, and made off with purses before pepper-spraying two employees during their escape.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at 12801 W Sunrise Blvd in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police said that the subjects fled in a white van after the robbery.

Further details regarding the suspects’ descriptions and the vehicle are currently unknown as the investigation continues.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.