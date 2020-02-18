Police: subject apprehended after shots fired at cops near Davie Wendy’s

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police report they have a suspect in custody after shots were fired at officers investigating a crash near a Davie Wendy’s.

Davie Police had shut down Griffin Road at State Road Seven, also known as 441, at around 3 a.m. Tuesday, to investigate the crash between two cars when, police said, someone began shooting at them and fled.

There was a massive police response, and the suspected gunman has since been arrested. Police said they never shot back at the suspect.

The investigation shut down the intersection for hours but has since reopened.

Hollywood Police have since responded to the area and are focusing their attention with a K-9 at a nearby Wawa.

Charges remain pending against the arrested suspect.

