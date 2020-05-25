Police stop active shooter at Fort Lauderdale apartments; gunman hospitalized

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Fort Lauderdale have stopped an active shooter situation at an apartment building, sending the gunman to the hospital, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 600 block of Northeast 14th Avenue, just before 7 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said responding officers located the armed subject on a balcony shooting at people and/or vehicles.

Police said the gunman hit a delivery van multiple times.

Officers opened fire from the ground and struck the shooter.

It remains unclear how many officers discharged their firearms.

Paramedics have transported the subject to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

No one else was injured.

Police continue to investigate.

