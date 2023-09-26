MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police officers were on the scene at State Road 7 when a man climbed a fire truck and refused to come down.

On Tuesday morning, authorities were near the intersection of State Road 7 and Miramar Parkway when the man settled onto the air conditioning on top of the truck’s roof.

Live video footage showed the man smoking atop the rescue vehicle while traffic built up in the area.

As a result of the incident, police have closed off the street while they work to bring the man down.

It is unknown why authorities were in the area, but they have been reached for more information.

