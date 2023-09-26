MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police officers arrested a man following a standoff after he climbed a fire truck and refused to come down.

On Tuesday morning, authorities were near the intersection of State Road 7 and Miramar Parkway when the man settled onto the air conditioning on top of the truck’s roof.

Police and a fire rescue truck was dispatched to the scene after drivers in the area reported a man acting strangely and dancing on the street.

Live video footage showed the man smoking atop the rescue vehicle while traffic built up in the area.

Miramar Police are familiar with the individual as law enforcement agents have encountered him in the past. Residents of the area say he is a known homeless man.

Law enforcement spent approximately two hours trying to coerce the man down. When the man finally climbed down from the fire rescue truck, police placed him in handcuffs and took him into custody.

He is set to be taken to the Broward County Jail where he will be processed.

