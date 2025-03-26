HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire rang out in a Hollywood neighborhood following a robbery in Pembroke Pines, police said.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Tuesday’s robbery at the Cortland apartments along Southwest First Street, and it involved a male victim and five subjects.

Investigators said the victim got in his gray BMW sedan and pursued the subjects into Hollywood.

Along the 6400 block of Harding Street, area residents said, the subjects tried to stab the tires in the victim’s car before they shot at him and sped off.

Calls to 911 went out moments later.

“Armed robbery. Advise [victim] stating he was robbed and they started shooting at 6481 Harding Street,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions. “Unknown direction of travel at this time. Black Jeep Compass was involved.”

Fortunately, no one was hit.

Hollywood Police confirmed they responded to a shots fired call.

7News cameras captured a dark colored SUV parked on Harding Street that appears to have been pierced by a bullet.

Detectives said they are possibly searching for four male subjects and one female subject, adding that the victim was acquainted with one of them.

Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate both the robbery and the shots fired incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.