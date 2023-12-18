SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A retail theft at Sawgrass Mills Mall led to panic among shoppers and since debunked reports of an active shooter at the shopping center, police said.

Sunrise Police described Sunday night incident’s at the mall, located in Sunrise, as a “smash and grab” that started a panic due to the sound of glass breaking.

A 7News viewer at the shopping center said they heard people yelling about a shooter but did not hear shots fired.

It’s unknown whether or not any businesses at the mall closed during the confusion.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.