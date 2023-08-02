PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A U-Haul truck was found with mail and packages from various addresses has led to a police perimeter in a Plantation neighborhood.

The vehicle was found near Northwest 94th Avenue and 15th Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Live video footage captured police officers with flashlights as they search the inside of the pickup.

The truck appeared to be filled with Amazon packages and boxes in the bed of the truck.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made as there was no driver nearby the truck.

Authorities have been contacted for more information on this crime.

If anyone believes their mail has been stolen, you are urged to call police.

If you have any information on this crime call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.