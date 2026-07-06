PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject is on the run after bailing from a stolen tractor-trailer in Plantation, prompting police to set up a perimeter.

According to Plantation Police, the subject ditched the truck near a U-Haul rental center and fled into a nearby neighborhood, late Monday morning.

Police have asked area residents to stay indoors as they search for the subject off Southwest Sixth Street near the southwest corner of Broward Boulevard and U.S. 441.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter has been circling the area for about an hour looking for that subject.

Plantation Police K-9 units are also at the scene searching.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.