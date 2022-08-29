LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in Lauderhill, after a police pursuit ended with four suspects bailing out of a car.

Six people were detained by police; five males and one female.

it is not clear whether these were the suspects police were after.

A heavy police presence was seen at the residential building where the suspects fled into as tenants waited outside for answers.

Both Miami-Dade Police and Boca Raton Police were following a blue Alfa Romeo suspected of being involved in separate crimes in their jurisdictions.

Monday afternoon, a Boyton Beach detective was following the vehicle westbound on Pembroke Road in an unmarked car for a robbery at the Boca Town Center Mall, Sunday.

Meanwhile, MDPD were surveilling the vehicle via helicopter in connection to a residential burglary in Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce captured the vehicle speeding throughout Broward County.

The vehicle ultimately came to a stop in the Lauderhill area with four suspects abandoning the vehicle and fleeing inside a residential building.

Lauderhill Police assisted in surrounded the building with a perimeter in the area of Northwest 25th Street and 56th Avenue.

SWAT is also on the scene.

As a precaution, Royal Palm Elementary and Endeavor Primary Learning Center have been placed on lockdown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.