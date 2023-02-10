FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired near a South Florida bus terminal.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the bus terminal, located at 101 NW 1st St., Friday afternoon.

According to police, someone was shooting at two people.

There were no injuries, and the shooter fled the scene.

A perimeter has been established in the area as police search for the suspected shooter.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.