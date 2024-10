PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was arrested after police found five freezer-sealed bags of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Officers spotted the drugs after pulling a car over in Pembroke Pines around midnight, Tuesday.

Three pounds of marijuana were seized.

The driver faces multiple felony charges.

