Police seize guns, arrest 2 in South Beach traffic stop

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seized two firearms and arrested two men during a traffic stop in South Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Collins Avenue and Tenth Street, at around 11 p.m., Wednesday.

GUNS SEIZED: An overnight traffic stop led to the seizure of two firearms and arrest of two subjects. Multiple citations were also issued during the stop at 10 Street and Collins Avenue. #MBPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/XNUW1unDLU — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 4, 2021

Officers found the guns underneath the front seats.

Police also issued several citations during the stop.

The suspects, identified as 22-year-old Karon Carlton and 23-year-old Jordan Hall, have since bonded out of jail.

