DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit-and-run incident on Interstate 595 claimed the life of one person Thursday night.

The crash occurred just east of Nob Hill Road in Davie around 10:45 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the victim was struck while changing a tire.

The incident led to the temporary closure of all lanes on the interstate, but they have since been reopened.

Authorities now need the public’s help for any information that could assist in their investigation.

If you have any details related to this incident, please call the police.

