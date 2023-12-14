FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 73-year-old man.

According to police, Concepcion Gutierrez was last seen near 1600 South Andrews Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m.

According to police, Gutierrez was last seen near 1600 South Andrews Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. He may be wearing a gray shirt, black jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a silver Lakers hat.

Gutierrez is described as a Hispanic male, standing at 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 150 pounds. He may be wearing a gray shirt, black jacket, black pants, black shoes and a silver Lakers hat.

Anyone with information about Gutierrez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

