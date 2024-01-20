LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police hope to track down a group of individuals who went on an illegal beer run. The group was seen grabbing several cases at a Lauderdale Lakes gas station.

After grabbing the beer, all of the men left without paying. Employees tried to stop the men, but could not.

The incident occurred at a Racetrack near Northwest 33rd Avenue and Somerset Drive last Thursday.

If anyone recognizes any of these individuals, please contact Crime Stoppers Broward at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

