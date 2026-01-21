FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a juvenile suspected of aggravated animal cruelty after, investigators said, he was captured on surveillance video killing a duck in Fort Lauderdale.

According to investigators, the incident occurred Sunday along the 300 block of Southwest Eighth Avenue, where the security footage shows the juvenile chasing a duck, catching it and stomping on its neck, killing the animal.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit is actively working to identify the individual and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police said the case is being investigated as aggravated animal cruelty.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact FLPD or Officer Lowe of the Animal Crimes Unit at 954-579-4944, via email at alowe@flpd.gov, or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

