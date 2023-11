PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 30-year-old April Davis.

Davis was last seen on Sunday leaving the Egrets Walk community, and her current whereabouts remain unknown.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen 30-year-old April Davis? She was last seen on November 19th leaving the Egrets Walk community, and her current whereabouts are unknown. Please contact Detective Sammarco at 954-431-2200 with any information. pic.twitter.com/oDmCjtb58e — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 22, 2023

Authorities are urging anyone with information about her disappearance to contact Detective Sammarco at 954-431-2200.

