MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Miramar seek the public’s assistance in identifying a subject involved in a shooting incident.

According to Miramar Police, on Wednesday, around at 1:10 a.m., the subject approached a business located on the 3500 block of South State Road 7 and discharged multiple rounds into the glass doors.

Fortunately, the business was unoccupied during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

The shooter was last seen walking south on State Road 7.

7News cameras captured bullet holes at the store, as well as at an auto body shop next door.

“He’s probably crazy, ’cause he was talking to himself in the video when he was shooting, so he’s crazy, for sure,” said Glenys Valsamper, who works nearby.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.