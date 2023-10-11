HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating three missing children.

Samantha Cespedes, Sophia Gonzalez, and Nicole Chernaya were last seen leaving a building near Van Buren Street and South 17th Avenue in Hollywood.

They were all last seen wearing blue polo shirts.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the police immediately.

