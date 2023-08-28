PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an elderly man who was discovered near 9100 Taft Street, Monday.The man, believed to possibly be named Robert Leslie Smith, was found in a state of confusion and unable to provide any form of identification or contact information for his family.

FOUND PERSON: Do you recognize this elderly gentleman who was found at 9100 Taft Street? His name may be Robert Leslie Smith but we have been unable to verify his ID or locate his family. He appears lost & confused and cannot provide any other identifying information.



The police describe him as a white or white Hispanic male, approximately 70 years old, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing around 150 lbs. At the time of discovery, he was dressed in a white t-shirt paired with grey sweatpants.

Due to concerns about his health, the man is currently under the care of officers at Memorial Hospital Regional. Authorities are urging anyone with information about his identity or family to contact them at 954-431-2200.

