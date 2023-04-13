MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched for 18-year-old Linnon Latham in a Vizcaya community lake on Thursday. At 2 p.m., police and Latham’s loved ones will speak at a press conference at the Miramar Police Department headquarters.

He was last seen on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., near Vizcaya Park, located on the 14200 block of Southwest 55th Street.

Miramar Police Department officers gathered at the lake inside the gated community to search for the missing teen as detectives had reason to believe his disappearance was suspicious and were concerned for his safety.

The police department is also being assisted by federal agencies to help search for Latham.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts should call the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police have not released further information.

