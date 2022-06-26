MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Margate.

According to Margate Police, 29-year-old Iesha Parkinson was last seen leaving her home along the 6500 block of Northwest Sixth Court on foot, at around 9 a.m., Friday.

Parkinson stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and us known to frequently wear wigs. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said Parkinson has been diagnosed with several illnesses that cause her to meet the criteria for a missing endangered person.

Officials urge anyone with any information on her whereabouts to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.