TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a South Florida shooter who was caught on camera in Tamarac.

Surveillance video captured a person taking aim at someone driving away.

The shooting happened after some sort of conflict between two men. The victim told police he was punched several times, and when he attempted to drive away his attacker started shooting at him.

The shooter took off right after.

It all happened near the 6400 block of West Commercial Boulevard in early February.

If you have any information, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

