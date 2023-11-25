MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police are seeking the public’s assistance in searching for a missing girl.

Serenity Anivin was last seen by her mother around 7 p.m. on Friday leaving her residence wearing pink pajamas.

She is described as a black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

