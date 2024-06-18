MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a missing elderly man who was last seen leaving his home on Monday morning.

Kelvin Mandodh, 73, who requires dialysis treatment and suffers from strokes, was last seen by his wife, Mena Jagroo, at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday at their residence on 6327 Southgate Blvd. He left in his 2019 Toyota Corolla, Florida license plate KBNL92, and was supposed to head to a dialysis center in Coral Springs.

Mandodh was wearing an unknown colored shirt and blue sweatpants when he left home. His vehicle was last detected by license plate readers in Miami-Dade County at 11:56 p.m. the same day.

Mandodh’s health conditions raise significant concerns for his safety. The authorities urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward immediately.

If you have any information, please contact the Margate Police Department.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.