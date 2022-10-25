PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family and police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Shane New stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of the 7800 block, off Northwest 10th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, sandals and carrying a red backpack.

If you see this child, please call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100 immediately.

